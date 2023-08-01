Iris Jean Smith

Jan. 25, 1951 - July 30, 2023

HERRIN – Iris Jean Smith, 72, of Herrin passed away at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, in SIH Hospital in Herrin surrounded by her family and friends.

Iris was born in Herrin to Harvey and Mary English. She moved to Johnston City as a teen where she graduated. She married and brought three beautiful children into this world and was a homemaker for many years. Iris then married Delmar Smith in 1993 where she became mother to three more children. Del and Iris spent 33 years growing their combined families, loving, and welcoming grandchildren as their own. Iris was full of love, joy and happiness and knew no stranger. She spent many selfless years watching her grandchildren who she loved with all she had.

Iris was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers – Jimmy and Harvey English of Herrin, sister Joy Radford of Colp, son Matt Smith of Johnston City, and son-in-law Griffin Goetz of Carterville.

She is survived by husband Delmar Smith of Herrin; daughter and son-in-law, Brandy and Mickey Belcher of Johnston City; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Shawn Whitecotton of Daphnie, AL; daughter Gina Goetz of Carterville; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Patrick Barnes of Carterville, IL and daughter Staci Smith of Marion; sister-in-law, Celeste "Rima" English of Herrin, former spouse; Jim and Sue Stevens of Herrin and many nieces, nephews, beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Murman and Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City with Chaplin Ron Whitecotton officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Herrin Cemetery in Herrin.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To sign the guest register or for more information please visit www.murmanandwilson.com.