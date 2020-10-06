VERGENNES — Irma Dorothea Bigham, 87, passed away at 2:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Pinckneyville Community Hospital, Pinckneyville.

Irma was born July 27, 1933, in Pinckneyville, a daughter to John Adam and Lorraine (Ballheimer) Engelhardt.

On Sept. 27, 1952, Irma married Roy Dean Bigham in Pinckneyville, and he preceded her in death on March 6, 2002.

She was a homemaker and partner in the family farm.

Irma was a member of United Methodist Church in Murphysboro, United Methodist Women, and Home Extension. She was a leader of the SIU International Student Bible Study and a lay speaker in the United Methodist Church. Irma participated in many mission trips through her church and enjoyed walking, dancing, traveling, scrapbooking, embroidering, and cooking. She was cherished by many for her vibrancy, joy in living, and kindness. While she loved traveling the world, she treasured time on the farm and being with her family.