MARION — Irma Jane Besheres, age 93, resident of the Villas of Holly Brook in Harrisburg passed away peacefully at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Parkway Manor in Marion.

She was born on May 6, 1926, in Dugger, Indiana, daughter of the late Ross Wilson and Hildred Gorby Wilson. Irma was married to Ikie Besheres on Nov. 16, 1946, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 2017.

She was a member of the Carrier Mills First United Methodist Church and a former member of the Carrier Mills Eastern Star Lodge.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors include her daughters, Amy (David) Pankey of Carrier Mills, Valerie (Gary) Simpson of Marion; son, Vincent (Carolyn) Besheres of Carrier Mills. Grandchildren, Adrienne (Shannon) Rider, Neal (Krystal) Pankey, Rachel (Cody) Pauls, Garrick (Amy) Simpson, Kyle (Laura) Besheres, and Bria Besheres. Great-grandchildren, Madeline, Ross, and Reed Rider, Luke and Evan Pankey, Mabree, and Madison Pauls, Abby Simpson, Drew, Harper, Sloane, and Blake Besheres.

She was preceded by her parents, husband, and granddaughter, Natalie Simpson.