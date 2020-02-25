MARION — Irma Jane Besheres, age 93, resident of the Villas of Holly Brook in Harrisburg passed away peacefully at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Parkway Manor in Marion.
She was born on May 6, 1926, in Dugger, Indiana, daughter of the late Ross Wilson and Hildred Gorby Wilson. Irma was married to Ikie Besheres on Nov. 16, 1946, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 2017.
She was a member of the Carrier Mills First United Methodist Church and a former member of the Carrier Mills Eastern Star Lodge.
Survivors include her daughters, Amy (David) Pankey of Carrier Mills, Valerie (Gary) Simpson of Marion; son, Vincent (Carolyn) Besheres of Carrier Mills. Grandchildren, Adrienne (Shannon) Rider, Neal (Krystal) Pankey, Rachel (Cody) Pauls, Garrick (Amy) Simpson, Kyle (Laura) Besheres, and Bria Besheres. Great-grandchildren, Madeline, Ross, and Reed Rider, Luke and Evan Pankey, Mabree, and Madison Pauls, Abby Simpson, Drew, Harper, Sloane, and Blake Besheres.
She was preceded by her parents, husband, and granddaughter, Natalie Simpson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home in Carrier Mills with the Rev. Todd Krost officiating. Burial will be in the Salem Cemetery in Carrier Mills. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to the service time on Wednesday.
For those who desire, the preferred choice of remembrance would be memorials in her memory to the Carrier Mills First United Methodist Church or the Salem Cemetery. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
