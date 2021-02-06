 Skip to main content
Irma L. Franklin
Irma L. Franklin

Irma L. Franklin

MARION — Irma L. Franklin, 85 died at 12:58 A.M. Friday February 5, 2021 in the Parkway Manor in Marion.

Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday February 9, 2021, at the Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City with Pastor Bob Nolen officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.

To sign the guest register or for more information, please visit www.murmanandwilson.com.

