Isaac "Ike" Hicks

Isaac "Ike" Hicks

DE SOTO — Isaac "Ike" Hicks, 98, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at Marion Veteran Affairs Medical Center.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Rev. Paul Hicks officiating. Interment with military graveside rites will be at De Soto Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

For more information or to read the full obituary visit www.meredithfh.com.

