MARION — Ivalee Cross-Cooper, 99, passed peacefully at 11:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Parkway Manor of Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion. The time of visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with Ivalee's grandson, Pastor Jimmy Russell presiding. Interment will follow next to her first husband, William E. “Buster” Cross in Egyptian Memorial Gardens of Energy.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation or service it is REQUIRED you wear a mask and socially distance yourself from others.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information, call 618-993-2131.