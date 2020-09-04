MARION — Ivalee Cross-Cooper, 99, passed peacefully at 11:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Parkway Manor of Marion.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion. The time of visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with Ivalee's grandson, Pastor Jimmy Russell presiding. Interment will follow next to her first husband, William E. “Buster” Cross in Egyptian Memorial Gardens of Energy.
DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation or service it is REQUIRED you wear a mask and socially distance yourself from others.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information, call 618-993-2131.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.