J. David Thompson, Jr.

Aug. 22, 1944 - Oct. 17, 2021

MARION — J. David Thompson, Jr., age 77, of Marion, passed away at 8:51 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

John David Thompson, Jr., was born in Springfield, Illinois, on August 22, 1944, the son of Doris Evelyn (Rust) and John David Thompson, Sr. He married Judith Mae Arnold in Vienna on March 17, 1962, and together they have shared over 59 1/2 years of marriage. She survives in Marion.

J. David had proudly worked as a realtor since 1978. Extremely passionate about the Marion community, Mr. Thompson had served as past President of the Marion Chamber of Commerce, where he had also been named Man of the Year and was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award. Past President of the Egyptian Board of Realtors, J. David was also active in Marion Youth baseball and the Marion Lions Club.

J. David was a member of the Marion Church of Christ, where he also served as an Elder.

Above all, J. David's love for Christ, His church and our family ruled!! He had the largest heart and loved to help people at each and every opportunity, most of which he created! He built a wonderful life for us.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Thompson of Marion; son, Neil and Stephanie Anne Thompson of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; daughter, Lisa Christine and Danny Graves of Benton, Arkansas, son, Robbie Parker and Megan Thompson of Marion; eight grandchildren: David Neil (Catie) Thompson, Jr., Edward Paul Thompson, Mary Katherine Thompson (Geoff) Card, Matthew Thompson Hayden (Jordan) Graves, Alex (Renae) Graves, Liam Thompson, Jefferson Thompson; two great-grandchildren: Jimmy and Will Card; brother, Neil (Rusty) and Denise Thompson of Belle Rive, IL; sister, Jane and Don Treece of New Jersey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Robbie Thompson and Jay Paul Thompson.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion with Mr. Bill Brandstatter and Mr. Gerald Cowan officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion. A time of visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home.

For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to the Marion Church of Christ or the Autism Society of Southern Illinois. Envelopes will be available and accepted at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home, 800 North Market Street, Marion, Illinois 62959.

For more information or to sign the memorial guest register online, please visit https:////urldefense.proofpoint.com//v2//url?u=http-3A__www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.