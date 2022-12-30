1948—2022

CARTERVILLE—James Paul “J.P.” Barrington, 74, of Carterville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Crainville Baptist Church, with Rev. Cody Knapik officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville. Visitation will also be from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to the J.P. Barrington Memorial Fund.

J.P. was born Nov. 22, 1948, in Herrin, to James Paul and Louese (Harper) Barrington. He married Sara Rice on Sept. 7, 1968, in Carterville.

He is survived by his wife, Sara Barrington of Carterville; children, Angela (Bobby) Jackson, April (Nathan) Bittle, and Justin (Brista) Barrington; grandchildren, Blake Jackson, Ashley Jackson, Tyler Bittle (fiancé, Shelby Olson), Peyton Bittle, and Drew, Dylan, and Belle Barrington; sister, Lanice (Gary) Hall; sisters-in-law, Donna Gulley, Linda (Dennis) Drust; nieces, nephews and their families, Jay (Roni) Hall and Jayci, John (Nadia) Hall and Laura and Ella, Christopher (Samantha) Hall and Sarah and India, Lori (Gary) Mausey and Abby and Chris Atlee and Natalie Mausey, David Gulley and Rylan and Braylen, Ben (Heather) Drust and Mac and Madelyn, Brad Drust, and Amy (Cale) Bastien; cousins, Christine Noakes and family, and Mike Harper; plus many dear friends.

J.P. was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Eileen Rice; father-in-law, Howard (Theda) Rice; and aunts and uncles, Everett (Clarice) Howerton, Loy (Maggie) Howerton, India (Laverne) Poteete, Betty (Garth) Dennis, and Ryburn (Mae) Alexander.

He was drafted into the United States Army and honorably served our country overseas during Vietnam.

J.P. worked at John A. Logan College for 37 years, retiring as Vice President of Business Services. He was owner of Barrington Financial Services for over 50 years where many people trusted him and became more than his clients. J.P. was Treasurer for the Village of Crainville for many years.

He also served as the President of the Carterville Athletic Booster Club and President of Tri-C Youth Athletics.

J.P. was a member of Crainville Baptist Church and had received a 50-year member pin.

J.P. and Sara would always be seen at the grandkids’ events including Carterville Junior High School and High School athletic events, Illinois Bears Basketball, Bucs Baseball, Hustlers Baseball, and dance recitals and competitions. Family always came first, and his everyday presence will be greatly missed.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.