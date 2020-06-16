Jack Clendel Douglas
Jack Clendel Douglas

MARISSA — Jack Clendel Douglas left this earth on June 8, 2020, to go home to his maker.

He was preceded in death by the grandparents that raised him, Ralph and Mammie Chamberlain and his mother, Thelma Feazel.

Jack was a lifelong lover of cars, motorcycles, nature and people. He saw beauty in all the small things of the world, but worked hard for the big things. Starting in high school as class president, he went on to be president of the Marissa, Illinois, Jaycees. He would later work with A.B.A.T.E and then travel the country as a retired miner with the UMWA to fight for workers rights. Jack loved natural spaces and spent much of his time seeing them, but especially loved the Smoky Mountains. He believed that people should work to preserve the natural beauty of the world.

Jack is survived by his three children, Jon Douglas, Kristin (Stephen) Douglas and Ambrea (Mike) Douglas; three grandchildren, Eliza Douglas, Solin and Ellori Douglas-Hill, his brother Ben; cousins Barbara and Brenda and a lifetime of friends.

Dad never met a stranger. He will be forever missed and loved but will be felt and remembered every beautiful day by those who knew him. We love you Dad.

Jack Clendel Douglas
