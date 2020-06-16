Jack Clendel Douglas

Jack was a lifelong lover of cars, motorcycles, nature and people. He saw beauty in all the small things of the world, but worked hard for the big things. Starting in high school as class president, he went on to be president of the Marissa, Illinois, Jaycees. He would later work with A.B.A.T.E and then travel the country as a retired miner with the UMWA to fight for workers rights. Jack loved natural spaces and spent much of his time seeing them, but especially loved the Smoky Mountains. He believed that people should work to preserve the natural beauty of the world.