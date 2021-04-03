Jack D. Travelstead
1929 - 2021
SPRINGFIELD - Jack D. Travelstead, 91, of Springfield, departed this life at 10:11 a.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center.
The family will host a memorial ceremony to celebrate Jack's life at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Midwest Mission Distribution Center, 1001 Mission Drive, Pawnee, IL 62558.
A private family burial was held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery with Rev. Kent Lolling officiating.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield, IL.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to view the complete obituary and offer your condolences.
