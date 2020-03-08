Jack G. Hill
MARION — Jack G. Hill, 84, passed away at 6:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, in the Veteran's Administration Hospital Community Living Center of Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home in Marion.

In accordance with Jack's wishes there will be no visitation or services at this time.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to The Veteran's Community Living Center.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

