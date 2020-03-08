MARION — Jack G. Hill, 84, passed away at 6:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, in the Veteran's Administration Hospital Community Living Center of Marion.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home in Marion.
You have free articles remaining.
In accordance with Jack's wishes there will be no visitation or services at this time.
The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to The Veteran's Community Living Center.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
To plant a tree in memory of Jack Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.