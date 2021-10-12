Jack L. Herring
MURPHYSBORO — Jack L. Herring, 80 of Murphysboro passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at The Murphysboro United Methodist Church in Murphysboro, burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park near Murphysboro. There will be no visitation. Jack's family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the Tim Herring Memorial Scholarship Fund or The Murphysboro United Methodist Church.
Jack passed away from COVID-19. The family asks that ALL attendees please wear a mask to the service.
