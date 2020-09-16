× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LICK CREEK — Jack Lee Manus, 82, of Lick Creek, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 24, 1938, in Muncie, Indiana, to Wayne and Ruth (Johnson) Manus and later adopted by Lester and Izita Jenkins.

Jack worked for Delco Remy GM plant for 30 years before he retired.

He had a passion for restoring cars and loved attending old car shows. He also loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Kay Cox; daughters, LeaAnn (Brian) Nichols, and Norma (Anthony) Norman, both of Muncie, Indiana; son, Charles (Stephenie) Manus of Muncie, Indiana; five grandchildren, Andrew, Shawn, Selby, Colby and Monica; three great-grandchildren, Brianna, Brooklynn and Alexia; and his beloved pets, Biscuit and Fido.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Izita Jenkins.

A gathering for family and friends will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in Crain Funeral Home in Anna.