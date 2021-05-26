 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jack Long
0 entries

Jack Long

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jack Long

Jack Long

CARBONDALE - Jack Long passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Carbondale.

Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. at Murdale Gardens of Memory, Murphysboro, Illinois.

Walker Funeral Home Entrusted with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News