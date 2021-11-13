Jack Murray Groves

March 13, 1939 - Nov. 4, 2021

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL — Jack Murray Groves, age 82, passed away November 4, 2021, at his home in New Smyrna Beach, FL. He was born March 13, 1939, in Boulder, CO, to Frank Samuel and Evelyn Lucy Freeman Groves.

Jack graduated from Carterville HS, in 1957. He served in the US Air Force 1960 - 1966, primarily stationed in Okinawa. He received his BA and MBA from Southern Illinois University. Jack worked in medical school administration at SIU School of Medicine, University of Oregon Health Sciences Center, Wright State University School of Medicine, and National College of Chiropractic.

In 1978, Jack married Linda Lou Denman Groves. They spent 40 years together raising their children, creating arts and crafts, traveling, and involved in martial arts. Jack loved his family, pets, friends, karate students, and the arts.

He was an extremely gifted artist becoming proficient in drawing, painting, welded/wire sculpture and stained glass. Jack became a student of karate in 1987; and upon retirement in 1999, Jack and Linda moved to Eureka Springs, AR, where they ran Groves Karate Studio until 2012. Upon Linda's death in 2019, Jack lived in Wood River, IL, before moving to New Smyrna Beach, FL, in 2020.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, mother, wife, and two brothers: Frank and Mike.

Family he is survived by include: Michelle (Alan) Baker, Springfield, IL, Garrett Groves, Wood River, IL, Sunnie McRee, New Smyrna Beach, FL, Andrea (Lance) Stephens, Houston, TX, Curtis Shaw, Eureka Springs, AR, Louise Groves, Boulder, CO; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Full obituary, condolences and memorial gathering info online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.