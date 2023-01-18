 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jack Ray Marks

Aug. 30, 1952 - Jan. 4, 2023

CENTRALIA — Jack Ray Marks, age 70, of Centralia, IL, passed away at 5:38 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, IL. He was born on Aug. 30, 1952, in Carbondale, IL, the son of Thomas, Jr. and Wanda Lee (Clark) Marks. He married Theresa Mercer and they later divorced.

Jack is survived by his loving family; son, James Tyler Marks of Junction City, IL; stepdaughters: Beth Morris of Junction City, IL, and Julia Morris of Centralia, IL; sister, Janet Marks and fiance Ivan Reynolds of Centralia, IL; and one cousin.

It was the wishes of Mr. Jack Ray Marks to leave this world quietly with no public visitation. A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Pratt Cemetery in Patoka, IL, with Pastor Sam Hester officiating. Friends are asked to go directly to the cemetery on Friday. Inurnment will follow in Pratt Cemetery in Patoka, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack's honor to the Fireside House Activities Department in Centralia, IL, and may be received by the Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, IL 62801. Please view the online obituary, send condolences or share memories with Mr. Marks' family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.

