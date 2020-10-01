Jackie D. Roberts Peggy S. Roberts Colleen Roberts

A celebration of life service for Jackie, Peggy, and their daughter, Colleen will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Pulaski County Fairgrounds in Pulaski. The service will begin at 1 p.m. followed by military honors and a barbecue dinner. Inurnments will take place on Sunday, Oct. 4, in Alto Pass Cemetery in Alto Pass.