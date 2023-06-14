Jackie "Jack" Dean Fletcher

June 28, 1934 - June 11, 2023

MARION, IL - Jackie "Jack" Dean Fletcher, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, educator, and coach, passed from this life on June 11, 2023, at his home in Marion, IL at the age of 88.

He was born on June 28, 1934, in Johnston City, IL, the youngest of eight children to John L. and Etta (Logan) Fletcher. He lived a life dedicated to God, his family, his friends, and service to his community.

Jack was a graduate of Johnston City High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. After his time in the Navy, he attended Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees.

He married the love of his life, Patricia "Pat" Sue Harpool on June 28, 1957 in Patoka, IL, and she preceded him in death on April 1, 2023.

His career in education began at Mulberry Grove High School in 1959, teaching and coaching there for five years before joining the faculty of Marion High School in 1964. He dedicated 30 years to teaching and coaching at Marion High School, where he impacted the lives of hundreds of students and athletes, and developed lifelong friendships along the way. During his career, he coached baseball, football basketball and track. After retiring from Marion High School, Jack worked for many years at John A. Logan College.

During his work on his master's at SIU in the 1960s, Jack worked at Camp Little Giant, a summer camp for individuals with disabilities, at the Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center. His work with the camp led to his involvement with the Southern Illinois Easter Seals Society, where he held various leadership roles, including serving as President of the Board of Directors.

After serving his first two years in Marion as assistant coach, he became head coach and stayed in that role for 27 years. His baseball teams at Mulberry Grove and Marion compiled a record of 450 and 240. His teams won six district, six regionals, and multiple South Seven Conference championships and finished in the top 16 four times at sectionals. Many of his players went on to play at the collegiate level and some in the Major League.

In 1969, Jack helped to usher in baseball as a conference sport in the South Seven Conference. In 1979, he was honored by the National Amateur Baseball Association for his work in the Pan American game tryouts. He was inducted into the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1982. The American Baseball Coaches Association also honored him for his 25 years of service and over 400 victories. He served eight years as Area Five Representative to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association, and in 1991, he was given the Distinguished Service Award by the Illinois High School Coaches Association.

Jack was an active member of the Southern Illinois Coaches Association and planned and served at events with many of his best friends and helped initiate the area's first high school baseball All-Star game. For most of his career, he worked at dozens of baseball camps at SIU, University of Illinois, and the Ted Kluszewski/Johnny Bench camps in Ohio.

After retiring, he and Pat enjoyed traveling and made many lasting memories together. Jack loved dancing with his wife, vacationing at the beach, playing golf and telling memorable stories. He and Pat spent most of their time with friends and family – dinners, shows, cookouts, birthdays, reunions and anniversaries. He kept in touch with friends, coaches, students, and former players and often talked about them as family.

Above all, Jack was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He and Pat made it a priority to attend their grandchildren's sporting events, supporting and celebrating their achievements. Jack's family meant the world to him, and his dedication, love, and support were unwavering.

Jack was a faithful member of Marion Aldersgate Church, cherishing the weekly fellowship with his church family following Sunday morning worship services.

He is survived by his children, Andrea Mooneyham and husband, Mike, of Carterville, IL, Susan Wilson and husband, Neal, of Benton, IL, John Fletcher and wife, Jenna, of Marion, IL and Amy Gischer of Benton, IL; son-in-law, Gary Gischer; 10 grandchildren, Chelsey Mooneyham and Shawn Johnson, Cally Long and husband, Tyler, Macey Spell and husband, D.J., Caleb Wilson, Zach Wilson and wife, Amelie, Damon Wilson and wife, Kaitlyn, Caroline Mallow and husband, Austin, David Fletcher, Ally Aylor and husband, Michael and Brady Gischer; four great-grandchildren, Laney Johnson, Hugo Wilson, Lucy Wilson and Grayson Mallow; a fifth great-grandchild due in August; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 64 years, Pat Fletcher; and seven siblings, Cecil, Vergil, Helen, Audra, Marian, Rose and Ruby Kay.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be held at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 4: p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.

Following the visitation on Friday morning, the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend James Slone presiding.

Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion, IL.

Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of Marion V.F.W. Heyde Pillow Post No. 1301 Funeral Honors Detail and members of the United States Navy Funeral Honors Detail.

