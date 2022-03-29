Jackie Skidmore
Aug. 12, 1935 - Mar. 27, 2022
Jackie Skidmore, age 86 1/2, of Murphysboro, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her children at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
She was born on August 12, 1935, in Blytheville, Arkansas to Turner Alvin and Hazel Vinson.
Jackie is survived by her children: Dr. Jackie (Richard) Cox; Bobby (Vicki) Skidmore; Robbie (Val) Boucher and Theresa (Brad) Doerr; six grandchildren: Angelia (Neil) Voss; Brooke (Ryan) Guthman; Justin (Dr. Cara) Doerr; Lauren (Jamie) Rathert; Ryan (Paula) Quigley and Heather Cottonaro Dallape; 15 great-grandchildren: John David, Madison and Crawford Voss; Caroline, Eli and Liam Guthman; Kylie, Keelyn, Kamryn, Kason Martin and Kavery Rathert; Dawson Dallape; Max and Elizabeth Doerr and Will Hawthorne; a sister, Bobbie Jean Dennis; two nephews; four nieces; several great-nephews and nieces; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Skidmore; her parents; a brother-in-law, Glen Dennis and a grandson, Logan Dallape.
A private family service will be in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home with Rev. Marty McMichael and Interim Pastor of Congregational Care, Michelle Parker-Clark officiating. Entombment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc. and/or the Murphysboro United Methodist Church.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
