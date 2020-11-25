WEST FRANKFORT — Jacob Cole Sileven, 19, of West Frankfort, Illinois passed away Friday Nov. 20, 2020, in Franklin Hospital – Benton, Illinois at 1:18 p.m.
Jacob was born Jan. 29, 2001 in Charleston, SC to Andrew Sileven and Maria Cottingham. Jacob wrestled, played football, and was a pole vaulter for the West Frankfort Redbirds.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Caleb Shoraga; maternal grandparents, Cecilia and Steven Cottingham.
Jacob is survived by his parents; daughter, Oaklynn Reign Sileven and mother, Abby Tree; half brother, Braden Sileven; half sisters: Katelyn Sileven, Paris, and Piper Cantrell; grandparents, Dennis and Debbie Sileven; aunt, Amy Sileven; numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, in Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, Illinois with Brent Wall officiating.
Visitation will be from Noon - 2 p.m. prior to the service.
DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO COVID-19: visitation limit of 10 person capacity at one time; funeral limit to 10 persons; facial coverings required; and social distancing yourself from others. If you are sick, please stay home.
