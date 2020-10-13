MARION — Jacob “Jay” William Rix, age 87, of Marion, Illinois, passed away at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

The visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home.

Following the visitation the graveside committal service will be in Maplewood Cemetery of Marion, with Elder David Schwartz presiding.

Interment will follow next to his loving wife, Pat.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to “Hospice of Southern Illinois”. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation or graveside committal service it is REQUIRED you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.