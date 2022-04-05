Jacqueline Carrothers

July 10, 1938 - April 3, 2022

CUTLER — Jacqueline Carrothers, 83, of Cutler, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Pinckneyville Community Hospital, Pinckneyville, IL.

Jacqueline (Jackie) Bound Carrothers was born July 10, 1938, to David Lee (D.L.) Bound, Sr. and Jessie Ada Bound (Harris) in Nevada, MO. She married Melvin H. Carrothers on November 22, 1962, in Dupo, IL. He survives.

Mrs. Carrothers is also survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Jennifer Carrothers; and grandchildren: Ian, and Elena, all of Mt. Vernon, IL; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Doris Bound, Jr, of Conway, AR; and sister-in-law, Norma Lea Helvey of Cutler, IL; along with several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Carrothers is preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Robert Bound.

Mrs. Carrothers leaves behind a legacy of teaching and community service. For 34 years, she had the privilege of teaching and investing in the lives of young men and women, encouraging them to "expand their horizons and broaden their boundaries." She spent most of those years teaching at Trico Sr. High School, but also Cahokia, Marissa, and Pinckneyville 205. Following her retirement in 1994, she served as a member of the Board of Education at Trico Unit School District #176. She was also a member of the Cutler Public Library Board until the time of her death.

Mrs. Carrothers was a faithful member of Cutler First Baptist Church. She served as a Sunday School teacher for many years and did many other things for the church. Most importantly, she professed her faith in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior and sought to honor Him with her life. She will be missed but her influence will long continue.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Cutler, IL, with Pastor Zach Furlong and Pastor Wes Henson officiating. Burial to follow at Cutler Cemetery, Cutler, IL. Visitation will be at Wilson's Funeral Home, Steeleville, IL, where friends may call from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday and on Thursday, 7:30 - 9:00 a.m., then 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at the church. Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church of Cutler and can be mailed to Wilson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Steeleville, IL, 62288. To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.