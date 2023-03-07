Jacqueline Chaney

Feb. 5, 1946 - Mar. 3, 2023

MURPHYSBORO — Jacqueline Chaney, age 77 of Murphysboro, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, in the Voyage Senior Living. She was born Feb. 5, 1946, in Murphysboro to James and Lyda (Shepard) Doss.

On April 24, 1963, she married Dallas Chaney. They shared 28 years of making wonderful memories. He preceded her in death on July 21, 1991. She had worked for Penn Aluminum and Brown Shoe Factory. She loved to crochet and loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball.

Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family making lasting memories. She always dreamed of the times when she would have everyone at her home for dinners.

Jacqueline is survived by a son, Dallas (Andrea) Mitchell of Anna; a daughter, Bobbi Kay Chaney of De Soto; grandchildren, Brittney Hilt of Anna; Zacharie (Madeline) Chaney of De Soto; great-grandchildren, Kendall and Bentley Carter and Aurora Chaney; siblings, Lana (Ron) Mills-Dodson of Murphysboro and Jim Doss of Hurst; a nephew, Darrin (Leslie) Mills of Murphysboro; great-nephews, Seth Daniels and Lane Mills, both of Murphysboro; other relatives; many friends and her church family at Victory Christian Fellowship Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, Howard Doss.

Funeral services for Jacqueline Chaney will be Friday, March 10, 2023, at noon in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Hines officiating. Interment will follow in the Murdale Gardens of Memory.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are encouraged and shall be directed to the Victory Christian Fellowship Church and will be accepted at the funeral home.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.