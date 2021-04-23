 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jacqueline "Jackie" Lindsey
0 entries

Jacqueline "Jackie" Lindsey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jacqueline "Jackie" Lindsey

CREAL SPRINGS — Jacquelyn "Jackie" L. Lindsey, 50, of Creal Springs, IL, passed away on Saturday April 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.

Services will be held Saturday April 24, 2021, in Union Funeral Home-West Frankfort, IL at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Donnie Coulson officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Condolences of sympathy: www.unionfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News