Jacqueline Rae (Walker) McNew

Sept. 18, 1937 - Feb. 22, 2022

HERRIN — Jacqueline "Jackie" Rae (Walker) McNew, 84 years old, of Herrin, IL passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2022, at 1 a.m., at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Sept. 18, 1937, in Herrin, IL. Jackie was the daughter of Jack and Mary (Will) Walker.

Jackie was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin, IL. She loved spending time with her loved ones, and she never met a stranger.

With a heart of gold, she would do anything for anyone. She was a great cook, loved working outside with her plants and fairy/memorial gardens. She enjoyed traveling and loved the beauty of the ocean.

She also worked with her husband, painting the woodworking items that he made for her. She was employed over 20 years with the Illinois Department of Employment Security with her highlight being the years she worked at John A. Logan College helping students find jobs.

Jackie married James "Butch" H. McNew on May 6, 1983. Together they shared almost 40 years.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Jack and Mary Walker; her daughter, Mary Catherine Reynolds and her son, Joseph Robert Reynolds; her brothers, Roger Walker and Bill Walker, and her sister, Judy Brandon.

She is survived by her husband, James McNew; her daughter, Judy Reynolds; her son, Chris Reynolds; and daughter-in-law, Becky Gordon; along with many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at San Carlo Catholic Cemetery, with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. Guests are asked to arrive at the cemetery a few minutes prior to the start of services.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church Building Fund and may be mailed to the funeral home at 1702 W. Boulevard Street, Marion, IL 62959.

For more information, please access our website, www.binkleyross.com.