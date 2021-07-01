Jake Speake
1981 - 2021
FRANKFORT - Jake Speake, 40, of West Frankfort, IL passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. Jake was born on May 4, 1981, to Renee Andrews Bishop and Rick Speake.
Survivors include his step-father and mother, Rick and Renee Bishop; father, Rick Speake; sister, Rachael Bottcher; step-brother, Austin Bishop; niece, Cadence Hebner; someone very dear, Dawn Edwards; three step-children; three step-grandchildren.
If you remember anything about me after I leave this world, remember that I loved even when it was foolish, that I cared even when it was unwanted. When my body is gone remember my heart.
