 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James A. Brasel Sr.
0 entries

James A. Brasel Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO – James A. Brasel Sr., 83, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in St. Joseph Memorial Hospital.

Private graveside services for James will be Friday, Jan. 8, in Murdale Gardens of Memory, Murphysboro.

To leave a story or memory of James, visit www.meredithfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News