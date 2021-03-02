James A. 'Jim' Jansen

Jim served his country in the United States Army Reserves, retired from General Motors in Hazelwood, MO, occasionally hauled milk for his brothers, Ralph and Bob, as well as tended bar at BJ's for Bob and Lil Wieter. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and Choir in Breese, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, Catholic Holy Family Society, and the United Auto Workers Local 25. Jim was an avid camper, and also enjoyed blue grass music, bowling, playing softball, gardening, but most of all watching his grandchildren's sporting events. Jim was always willing to lend a helping hand and will be sadly missed by all that knew him.