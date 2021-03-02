James A. 'Jim' Jansen
Feb. 4, 1939 - Feb. 26, 2021
BREESE — James A. "Jim" Jansen, age 82, of Breese, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon.
He was born February 4, 1939, in Breese, a son of the late Henry and Theresia, nee Koerkenmeier, Jansen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Catherine Jansen; siblings: Henrietta (Alphonse) Jansen, Dolores (Norbert) Ripperda, Ralph Jansen, Robert (Theresa) Jansen, Alice (Chris) Kohrs, Eileen (Louie) Detmer, Charlie (Gloria) Jansen, Don Jansen, and Dave Jansen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ferd and Elsie, nee Wiebler, Mueller, Sr.; and brothers-in-law, Robert Wieter, Tony Niemeyer, and David Mueller.
Jim is survived by his wife, Emma "Toots," nee Mueller, Jansen of Breese whom he married November 25, 1965 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown; sons: Jeff (Tynette) Jansen of Herrin and Kerry (Cindy) Jansen of Breese; grandchildren: Tayler (Peter) Moniz, Jennifer (fiance Mitchell Sanders) Jansen, Colton Jansen, Morgan Jansen and Carson Jansen; brother, Victor (Ruth "Babe") Jansen of Carlyle; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dolores Jansen of Breese, Susan Jansen of St. Louis, Marilyn Jansen of Germantown, Lillian Wieter of Breese, Elsie Niemeyer of Breese, Ferd (Janet) Mueller, Jr. of Germantown, and Thomas "Tom" (Pam) Mueller of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim served his country in the United States Army Reserves, retired from General Motors in Hazelwood, MO, occasionally hauled milk for his brothers, Ralph and Bob, as well as tended bar at BJ's for Bob and Lil Wieter. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and Choir in Breese, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, Catholic Holy Family Society, and the United Auto Workers Local 25. Jim was an avid camper, and also enjoyed blue grass music, bowling, playing softball, gardening, but most of all watching his grandchildren's sporting events. Jim was always willing to lend a helping hand and will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.
Visitation will be Monday, March 1, 2021, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.
In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church and will be received at the funeral home or by mail to Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.
