James Alan Kirkland

James Alan Kirkland reached the summit of his longest and most adventurous hiking trail on Feb. 28, 2022.

Jim is survived by his wife, the former Carla Nolen, and two sons. Calen and his wife Kayla and their children, Greyson Jacob and Tatum Nolen Kirkland; and Wyatt and his wife Kayla Kirkland of St Charles, MO. Two sisters: Jeri (Bob) Shaw of Villa Park, IL, and Joanne Kirkland (Kevin Clark) of Madison, WI. Sister and brother-in-law Geri and Richard Morgan of Carrier Mills.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday March 5, 2022, in the Carrier Mills First United Methodist Church, 109 East Washington St. Carrier Mills, IL, where friends may call after 9 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be in the Salem Cemetery.

Memorials to the Carrier Mills First United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.

Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home in Carrier Mills is entrusted with the arrangements.