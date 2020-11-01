HERRIN -- James Albert “Jim” Snider, 70, passed away at 3:38 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Jane Snider of Herrin; daughter, Amy Jill Gooch of Herrin; son, Jason Gray Snider and wife, Vicki, of Campbell Hill; and daughter, Lindsey Jayne Bush and husband, Blake, of Herrin; six grandchildren, Megan Taylor Gooch, Eli Parker Gooch, Karlee Alexis Snider, Keely Sophia Bush, Braxton James Bush and Kai Luka Bush; and three sisters, Elaine Holder and husband, Butch, of Herrin, Jane Cagle and husband, Fred, of Energy, and Sharon Hindman and husband, Keith, of Olathe, Kansas. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews along with many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, in Lone Oak Baptist Church in Energy. The Rev. Jerry Schell, the Rev. Gilbert Craig and Pastor David Dyer will officiate. Burial will follow in Egyptian Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Energy.