HERRIN — James Albert “Jim” Snider, 70, passed away at 3:38 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Jane Snider of Herrin; daughter, Amy Jill Gooch of Herrin; son, Jason Gray Snider and wife, Vicki of Campbell Hill; and daughter, Lindsey Jayne Bush and husband, Blake of Herrin; six grandchildren, Megan Taylor Gooch, Eli Parker Gooch, Karlee Alexis Snider, Keely Sophia Bush, Braxton James Bush and Kai Luka Bush; and three sisters, Elaine Holder and husband, Butch, of Herrin, Jane Cagle and husband, Fred, of Energy, and Sharon Hindman and husband, Keith, of Olathe, Kansas. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews along with many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private funeral services will be conducted. The Rev. Jerry Schell, the Rev. Gilbert Craig and Pastor David Dyer will officiate. Private burial will follow in Egyptian Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Energy.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Leesman Funeral Homes of Southern Illinois under the direction of Devin McCluskie and Joni Binkley-Ross. Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, social distancing is advised and the wearing of masks is required.
Memorial contributions may be made to Unity Christian School or Lone Oak Baptist Church.
For more information, visit www.leesmanfuneralhome.com.
