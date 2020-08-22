 Skip to main content
CARBONDALE — James Allen Throgmorton II, 48 years old, from Carbondale, Illinois, passed away from an auto accident on Aug. 14, 2020.

Jamie is survived by his daughter, Brittany Oschmann; his grandson, Nathaniel Oschmann; mother, Dorothy Ann Cooper; three brothers, Randall, Jonathan and Timothy Throgmorton; and his beloved cats, Maggie and Jake.

He bravely served in the first Gulf War, operating the Patriot missile defense system stationed in Kuwait. Upon returning home, he spent his time chasing fun and swimming holes in his Jeep with his dog, Riley, before studying architecture at SIU.

He dove deep into entrepreneurship growing computer warehouse for eight years.

His most natural love is art. He is eccentric and technology-loving in all of his works. He was gifted at sketching, photography, editing, and cinematography. Tying together art and technology was his passion.

Jamie has a mural of his photo drawn in town and loved highlighting other artists.

He earned a master's degree at SIU in cinematography, with dreams of sharing his visions to the world.

He passed protecting brother Jon and crews rear end. He enjoyed chasing Jon all day and exploring after hours. He used his drones to document the oversized loads they hauled and made apps for them to use.

Celebration of Jamie's life will be postponed until it's safe from the pandemic.

