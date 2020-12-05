MARION — James Arthur Campbell, 83, passed away at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in SIH Herrin Hospital.

James was born April 20, 1937, in Johnston City, to Lawrence and Lessie Lee Campbell.

He married Patricia Ann Green on May 19, 1957, in First Baptist Church, Marion.

Jim is survived by his sons, Mark and Jonathan; daughter, Jamie (Robert) Arnold, and grandchildren Kaleb and Rachel Arnold.

Jim was a 1955 graduate of Marion High School and a member of the First Baptist Church.

He joined the U.S. Navy after graduation and remained active in the Reserves until 1987, retiring with the title of Senior Chief. While active in the Navy, he served as an electrician on USS Rushmore.

After his return to Marion, Jim worked for 25 years as a cable splicer at General Telephone and Electronics Corporation (GTE). He became a business representative for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local Union 702 in 1985, where he retired in June 1999. In June of 2020, he was honored for being a 60-year member of the IBEW.