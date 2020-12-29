 Skip to main content
James B. Pickett
TAMMS — James B. Pickett, age 94, of Tamms, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at 2:41 a.m. at the Missouri Veteran's Home in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be on Monday, Dec. 28 from 4-7p.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at the funeral home with Rev. Larry Buckles officiating. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery.

