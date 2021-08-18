ELLENSBURG, WA — James Bark Roberts passed away July 30, 2021, at his home in Ellensburg, Washington, at the age of 72. He was born on April 28, 1949, in Lynbrook NY to William and Alice Roberts. When he was two, the family moved to North Babylon, NY. They resided there until he was in high school and then settled in Baldwin NY. After high school he attended Utica College, then transferred to Adelphi University where he graduated magna cum laude with a degree in philosophy.

After Adelphi, James moved to Illinois to attend Southern Illinois University where he received his master's degree in social work and later his law degree. After law school, he helped start the law firm Ebel, Roberts, Weiss and Easterwell, where they worked tirelessly on human rights cases, even getting awarded a grant from the Campaign for Human Development. This helped fund their work for prisoner rights at the Marion federal prison. While working these cases, James met and started working with Leonard Peltier on religious rights for incarcerated minorities, especially First Nation and Islamic minorities. During this time, he was instrumental in helping form SCAM, the Southern Counties Action Movement, which helped start community development boards, install free lunches for the community center and helped fight housing discrimination in the towns of Herrin and Colp, Illinois. While there James also took a position teaching at SIU in their School of Law and trying cases at their legal clinic.