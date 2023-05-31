Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

James "Bob" Ellis

Nov. 21, 1945 - May 29, 2023

MURPHYSBORO - James "Bob" Ellis, age 77 of Murphysboro, passed away May 29, 2023 in his home.

He was born Nov. 21, 1945 in Murphysboro to Norman and Roberta (McDaniel) Ellis.

Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He was a member of the Murphysboro American Legion, Post #127 and the Elks Lodge.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman.

Bob is survived by his sons, Robert and Zachary Ellis; a daughter-in-law, Amy Ellis; grandchildren, Alexandra and Austin Ellis; all of Marble Falls, TX; a brother, Steve (Cheryl) Ellis; a niece, Stephanie (Brant) Sizemore; nephews, Jason Ellis and Dillon Ellis, all of Murphysboro; his life partner, Peggy Bean; four stepdaughters, Shannon (Joseph) Porter; Kristy Murphy; Missy Elardi; Becky Elardi and Brandi Stien; several stepchildren and his beloved dog, Trixie.

His is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services for James "Bob" Ellis will be Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fairview Christian Church Cemetery with full military honors by the Murphysboro American Legion, Post #127 and the Illinois Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to the Disabled Veterans Wounded Warriors and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.