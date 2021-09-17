 Skip to main content
James C. Brooks

MURPHYSBORO – Fifty-year Murphysboro, Illinois resident, James C. Brooks age 93, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from age related illnesses.

The former St. Louis, Missouri native served in the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Army. The retired California Manufacturing Industries Floor Manager and decades Long member of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church leaves behind, a son, two daughters, a daughter-in-law, several grandchildren, relatives, friends and church family members. He was well known for his energy, his outspokenness, loyalty, generosity, and passion for God.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a service following at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 418 S. 5th Street, Murphysboro, Illinois.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Jackson Funeral Home of Carbondale is in charge of arrangements.

