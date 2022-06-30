James Calvin Stoffel

Jan. 24, 1925 - June 26, 2022

BENTON — James Calvin Stoffel, 97, of Benton IL, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, June 26, 2022 in Gresham, Oregon. The graveside service will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022 at noon at the Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery located at 12740 Oddfellow Ln, Benton, IL 62812. Military Rites will be conducted by the Benton American Legion Post #280 and VFW Post #2671. In lieu of flowers, plants and other gifts please consider a donation to Independence Fund Inc., a nonprofit that supports injured veterans.

Calvin was born on Jan. 24, 1925 in Franklin County, Illinois to Rothel and Pruda Belva (Uhls) Stoffel. He married Catherine Rose Kingsley in 1950. After her passing he married his long time friend, Virginia Lee Genisio in 1994.

James served in WWII in Patton's 3rd Army, where he dug foxholes all the way across France and Germany. After the military he worked for the US Postal Service for his entire career.

He was kind to a fault and loved being a brother, husband, father, and grandfather.

He was a hard worker and loved sports (the Cubs in particular). He enjoyed growing tomatoes, eating chocolate, and getting peaches at the orchard in the summer. As he aged his appreciation for nature's beauty, particularly flowers, only grew.

He was preceded in death by his wives: Catherine Rose Stoffel and Virginia Lee Stoffel; his parents; his brother, William Howard Stoffel; his sisters: Evadine Stoffel, E. Lorene Stoffel, and Belva Madelyn Vercellino; and his son, Dennis Stoffel.

He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Schultz Vitangeli; grandson, Alexander Schultz; granddaughter, Danielle Schultz; and nephews: Ron Stoffel, Keith Stoffel and Bruce Stoffel. Through his marriage with Virginia, he was gifted with more children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He loved them all and they enriched his life.

