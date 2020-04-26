CARBONDALE — James Charles Crouse, 60, passed peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 21. Jim, “James Dean” was born in Chicago but grew up in Southern Illinois.
He attended Carbondale Community High School and graduated in 1978. He pursued his passion for science and fitness at SIU, graduated with a degree in exercise science, and for the past 15 years worked at the SIU Recreation Center in instructional programming teaching Boxing and Thai Boxing.
Jim was a passionate sports fan, had an encyclopedic knowledge of 70s rock music, and was a dedicated lifelong student of the medical sciences. If he thought you had an interest in something that he knew anything about (and even if you didn't have an interest like with bigfoot sightings or ancient aliens) … the sharing would begin and the emails, texts and phone calls would flow. He didn't care about a life of newspaper worthy accomplishments, epic life adventures or material possessions for himself but preferred to be, to use a boxing analogy, the “corner man,” encouraging others to keep up the good fight. If you were his family or friend, he celebrated you.
A fiercely loyal, faith-filled person with the most tender and kind heart whose capacity for love was unmatched by most. To him love and familial bonds were everything. He was the most devoted son to his parents, Jim and Maureen, and Uncle to his nephews, Max Crouse, Spencer Pingleton, Michael Ryan Crouse, and Luke Pingleton.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. James L. and Maureen T. Crouse.
He leaves to cherish his memory and keep up the good fight, his brother, Mike Crouse and wife Dana; his sister, Kate and husband, Daryn Pingleton; and brother, Matt Crouse and wife, Monica.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Misericordia Home MFA #6185A, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue Chicago, IL 60660.
Walker Funeral Home and Crematory of Carbondale entrusted with arrangements.
