James Charles Crouse

Jim was a passionate sports fan, had an encyclopedic knowledge of 70s rock music, and was a dedicated lifelong student of the medical sciences. If he thought you had an interest in something that he knew anything about (and even if you didn't have an interest like with bigfoot sightings or ancient aliens) … the sharing would begin and the emails, texts and phone calls would flow. He didn't care about a life of newspaper worthy accomplishments, epic life adventures or material possessions for himself but preferred to be, to use a boxing analogy, the “corner man,” encouraging others to keep up the good fight. If you were his family or friend, he celebrated you.