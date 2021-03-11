James D. Holder
June 29, 1945 - March 9, 2021
CHESTER - James D. Holder, 75, of Chester, Illinois, passed away at 12:51 a.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Three Springs Lodge Nursing Home, Chester, Illinois.
He was born to the late Delbert and Beulah (nee Matheny) Holder on June 29, 1945 in Carbondale, Illinois.
James married Cheryl Darlene Lewis on June 30, 1972 in Carbondale, Illinois; she preceded him in death on February 8, 2018.
He had worked for GTE for over 30 years in Carbondale and then Chester, Illinois. James then went to work at Harrisonville Telephone Company in Waterloo, Illinois for over 10 years.
James was a member of River of Life Ministries in Percy, Illinois and I.B.E.W Local #702 in West Frankfort, Illinois. He was a former school board member for Chester Community Unit School District 139, former Booster Club President, former member of the Chester Sport Board and Chester Police Commission. He was a former Fireman for the Chester Fire Department.
Survivors: two children: Dina Chandler Chester, IL and David Holder Chester, IL; two grandchildren: Lucas and Brooke Chandler; one sister: Patsy (Charles) Cremeens, Carbondale, IL; one sister-in-law: Karen (Jesse) Crow, DeSoto, IL; one brother-in-law: Kenny (Patty) Lewis Ste. Genevieve, MO; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by: parents, wife, one sister Bonnie (Robert) Chamness; in-laws: Marion and Iva Lewis; and sister-in-law Patti Lewis.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, River of Life Ministries, 200-298 W Almond Street, Percy, Illinois 62272. Pastor Ed Spiller officiating. Visitation: Saturday – 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., River of Life Ministries, Percy, Illinois.
We ask that everyone wears a mask and please use social distancing guidelines.
Memorials: Chester High School Sports Department.
To view this obituary and sign the register book visit www.wpfh.net.
