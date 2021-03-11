James D. Holder

June 29, 1945 - March 9, 2021

CHESTER - James D. Holder, 75, of Chester, Illinois, passed away at 12:51 a.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Three Springs Lodge Nursing Home, Chester, Illinois.

He was born to the late Delbert and Beulah (nee Matheny) Holder on June 29, 1945 in Carbondale, Illinois.

James married Cheryl Darlene Lewis on June 30, 1972 in Carbondale, Illinois; she preceded him in death on February 8, 2018.

He had worked for GTE for over 30 years in Carbondale and then Chester, Illinois. James then went to work at Harrisonville Telephone Company in Waterloo, Illinois for over 10 years.

James was a member of River of Life Ministries in Percy, Illinois and I.B.E.W Local #702 in West Frankfort, Illinois. He was a former school board member for Chester Community Unit School District 139, former Booster Club President, former member of the Chester Sport Board and Chester Police Commission. He was a former Fireman for the Chester Fire Department.