James David Bunch

David graduated from the University of Missouri - Rolla School of Mines as a Professional Engineer. He had an extensive, varied career as a weapons engineer, holding several patents. Along with his engineering experience, David was multilingual and his expertise was in demand for companies that included McDonell Douglas, Wagner Electric, Olin Corporation, and Sooner Defense. The word "retire" was not part of David's vocabulary. After leaving his professional engineering career, along with his beloved Cynde, he went on to build Bunch and Associates, a national, multi-million dollar managed care company. The proceeds from the sale were invested into what is soon to become the "jewel" of Southern Illinois, Walker's Bluff Winery and Casino. While David will not physically be here to see his vision materialize, Southern Illinois will feel the effects of his vision in terms of jobs and prosperity for generations to come. While his business savvy and professional accomplishments were varied and extensive, the people that knew David well will remember him for his kindness, generosity, wit and storytelling ability. No one could tell a story as well as David and no one enjoyed his stories and escapades as much as David. He was generous with his extensive wine and liquor collection and every bottle told a story, usually accompanied by a good cigar. He and Cynde traveled the world and every trip was an adventure. He was an avid sailor, pilot, radio controlled model airplane hobbyist, ferocious reader with a continued thirst for knowledge, and the best oyster and crab fisherman there was. He was the ultimate renaissance man. Shakespeare said it best, "I shall not look upon his like again. He was a great human being".