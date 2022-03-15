James David Peacock

James (Jim) Peacock graduated from Virden High School in 1946. He worked for the railroad for a few years during and after high school. Then he worked at the North Mine in Virden, Illinois, for two and a half years, and he may have been its last surviving employee. After two years in the military during the Korean War, he worked as a carpenter and then took a job with Freeman Crown Mine in Farmersville, where he worked from 1957 to 1971. When the Crown mine closed, he moved his family to Southern Illinois where he continued to work for Freeman United at the Pittsburg, Illinois, mine. After retiring from coal mining, he set up a leather goods shop specializing in coal mining products: James D. Peacock Leather Products. He was a member of the Virden American Legion and the Virden First Christian Church for many years.