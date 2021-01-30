James Duke Keller

Aug. 19, 1939 - Jan. 22, 2021

HALLIDAYBORO — James Duke Keller, 81, of Hallidayboro, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at Herrin Hospital. Duke was born August 19, 1939, in Carbondale, Illinois, the son of the late Willard and Pauline (Stokes) Keller.

Duke married Rosalie Morgan on September 14, 1961, in Jonesboro, Illinois. They have shared over 59 years of marriage. They have 3 sons together. Duke enjoyed fishing, hunting, target shooting and gunsmithing.

Duke was a veteran of the Military. He served in the US Army from 1958-1960. He also served in the US Army Reserves and US navy Reserves SeaBee's. Duke was a plumber and pipefitter out of local 160. He retired from the Southern Illinois University Physical plant.

Duke was a member of the Eagles, American Legion, Plumber and Pipefitter Local 160, Egyptian Rifle and Pistol Club, 165th Infantry Regiment Association, Life member of the Society of the First Infantry Division & Life member of the NRA.