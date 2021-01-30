James Duke Keller
Aug. 19, 1939 - Jan. 22, 2021
HALLIDAYBORO — James Duke Keller, 81, of Hallidayboro, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at Herrin Hospital. Duke was born August 19, 1939, in Carbondale, Illinois, the son of the late Willard and Pauline (Stokes) Keller.
Duke married Rosalie Morgan on September 14, 1961, in Jonesboro, Illinois. They have shared over 59 years of marriage. They have 3 sons together. Duke enjoyed fishing, hunting, target shooting and gunsmithing.
Duke was a veteran of the Military. He served in the US Army from 1958-1960. He also served in the US Army Reserves and US navy Reserves SeaBee's. Duke was a plumber and pipefitter out of local 160. He retired from the Southern Illinois University Physical plant.
Duke was a member of the Eagles, American Legion, Plumber and Pipefitter Local 160, Egyptian Rifle and Pistol Club, 165th Infantry Regiment Association, Life member of the Society of the First Infantry Division & Life member of the NRA.
He is survived by his wife, Rosalie; sons: James Carl of Elkville, Willard Thomas of Elkville, Steve Allen and wife, Crystal of Elkville; six grandchildren: four great grandchildren; and one great grandchild on the way; one sister, Becky and husband, Ray of Shumway.
Duke is preceded in death by his parents; Willard and Pauline Keller; two brothers: Edward and Micheal Keller; and two infant sisters: Ruth and Frances.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Hallidayboro Cemetery, Hallidayboro, IL with Brother Gary Pruitt officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to: Egyptian Rifle & Pistol Club, 2215 Melanie Lane, Marion, IL 62959.
Walker Funeral Home of Carbondale entrusted with arrangements.
