SPARTA — James Eugene “Doe” Reid, 67, formerly of Sparta, died peacefully at 1:30 a.m. July 18, 2020, in Little Rock, Arkansas.
A decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, he was awarded the Purple Heart for his service.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Doe was born on May 28, 1953, to Vernon “Doe” Reid and Betty Reid formerly of Sparta.
In 1971, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country dutifully until retiring in 1994 as a Master Chief.
Doe is survived by his loving wife, Tammie Reid of Bryant, Arkansas; as well as children, Kyle (Sue) Lacey of O'Fallon, Missouri, and Bethany (Travis) Ratermann of Cabot, Arkansas; and siblings, Robert “Bob” (Nancy) Reid of Coalstrip, Montana and Lizabeth (Jerry) Farley of Newport News, Virginia. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Ava and William Ratermann, and Alanna Lacey. Doe was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Reid and his father, Vernon “Doe” Reid.
Doe was an active member of the Bryant Church of Christ in Bryant, Arkansas.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday July 28, in Caledonia Cemetery in Sparta.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the name of James Reid to the Navy-Marine Corp Relief Society.
