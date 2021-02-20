WEST FRANKFORT — James F. Brown, age 90, of West Frankfort, IL, passed away at 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at his home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stone Funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL.

The time of visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the funeral home.

Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow in Denning Cemetery of West Frankfort, IL.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by members of the American Legion Post No. 1961 of Orient and American Legion Post No. 177 of Zeigler and members of the United States Army Funeral Honors Detail.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to either or both; "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital" or "Shriners Hospitals for Children" and mailed in care of Stone Funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar St., West Frankfort, IL 62896.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at www.stonefh.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-932-2161.