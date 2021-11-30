James F. Newton

1927 - 2021

CARBONDALE — James F. Newton, 94 of Carbondale, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at Manor Court in Carbondale.

James F. Newton was born April 16, 1927, in McClure, IL, to Webb and Joyce (Douglas) Newton.

He attended SIU in Carbondale for two years and then Washington University in St. Louis for three years with a degree with high honors in Civil Engineering and a major in bridge architecture. He was an honorary member of Tau Beta Pi and Sigma Xi.

He married Gilda Thompson on September 4, 1954, in Murphysboro, Illinois, and she preceded him in death August 3, 2019. He was employed for 35 years with the Illinois Department of Transportation in Carbondale; with the last 16 years being District Engineer in charge of the southern 13 counties in Illinois. He retired in March of 1984 and enjoyed the last 34 years with the love of his life, Gilda. James loved going to church to worship the Lord. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and their two children all over the United States, and he and Gilda also traveled to many countries in Europe. He really enjoyed fishing, especially for bluegill.

They were blessed with two loving children: Cheryl Kay of Wilton Manors, FL, and a son, James E. Newton, of Chicago. One brother Lynn (Martha) Newton St. Charles, MO, one brother-in-law, Wiley E. Thompson of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Gilda; and two sisters-in-law: Dorothy Qualls and Mary Crawshaw.

Funeral services for James F. Newton will be Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Crain Pleasant Grove Murdale Funeral Home with Pastor Marvin Boswell officiating. Interment will follow at Pate Chapel Cemetery in Murphysboro.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday December 1, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to This Able Veteran and will be accepted at the funeral home.

