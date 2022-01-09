 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James F. Turner

James F. Turner

Aug. 23, 1942 - Jan. 2, 2022

WASHINGTON — James F. Turner, age 79, of Washington, IL, formerly of Stonefort, IL, died on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Peoria, IL. He was born August 23, 1942 in Stonefort, IL. Cremation has been accorded. Visitation is from 5 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington, IL.

