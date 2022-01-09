WASHINGTON — James F. Turner, age 79, of Washington, IL, formerly of Stonefort, IL, died on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Peoria, IL. He was born August 23, 1942 in Stonefort, IL. Cremation has been accorded. Visitation is from 5 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington, IL.