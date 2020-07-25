× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — James Hartwell Myers passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the age of 72 in Long Beach, California.

He was born July 22, 1947, and was the adopted son of Grace (Wemlinger) and Fredrick Myers, both of Cook County.

If you asked a hundred people who Jim Myers was, they'd all give you a different story. A businessman, a carpenter, veteran, father, husband, dancer, charmer, lover, a fighter, and a damn fine one if you asked him. A car waxer extraordinaire! A man who loved nature and fishing, exploration and travel, city night life, and Caribbean relaxation. In short, Jim was a little bit of everything. He could navigate any situation, and freely shared advice to others on how to do the same to all who asked.

He joined the U.S. Army in California in 1966. He was a troubled teen and freely shared his story about how he enlisted, stating that the judge told him he had two options: go to jail or join the military. He was proud to admit that military life changed his direction and formed the foundation of the man he became. He trained in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, then traveled to Germany where he was primarily stationed at Panzer Kaserne, Böblingen. He often reminisced about his years in Germany, the 7th Army Support Command, and his close friends, Dennis De St. Jeor and Julius Lindberg.