CARBONDALE — James Hurley Myers, 79, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, due to complications from cancer, at his home surrounded by close family.
He was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale.
Hurley was born Sept. 28, 1940, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Nell Hurley and William Pinkney Myers. He graduated from Humes High School (Memphis) in 1958. In 1963, he earned a B.S. in biology from Memphis State (University of Memphis). In 1969, he graduated from the University of Tennessee School of Medical Science in Memphis, Tennessee, with a Ph.D. in physiology and biophysics. After completing a post-doctorate at Brookhaven National Lab in New York, he moved with his family to Carbondale, where he helped to found the SIU School of Medicine. Hurley was actively involved in research and teaching for almost 30 years. During that time, he took two sabbatical leaves: one to University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio and the other to University of Michigan at Ann Arbor where he continued to pursue his research interest. He had a love for teaching and continued to do so even after his retirement from the medical school. He was recognized as Outstanding Teacher of the Year for seven years at SIU School of Medicine and as a Teaching Fellow by Apple Computer.
Combining his interest in technology and medical education, Hurley co-founded DxR Development Group, a medical education software company. He and his creative and loyal employees have worked hard to build and maintain a successful business for almost 30 years. As DxR progressed internationally, it formed partnerships in Taiwan and Hong Kong. Through these connections, Hurley was awarded the Sino-Phil Asia Peace Award for Medical Education.The software's international sales provided Hurley and his wife Brenda many exciting opportunities to travel abroad.
Hurley was passionate about his business and continued working until the last two months of his life. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and appreciating the talents and activities of his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda, and two children, Patrick Myers of Creve Coeur, Missouri and Dana Oberg (Erik) of Carbondale; his sister, Nancy McBride; and five grandchildren, Grace, James and Julia Oberg and Claire and Alex Myers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Dr. Stanley Myers.
A private burial will be conducted at Zion Cemetery, with the Rev. Kerry Bean officiating and Meredith Funeral Home assisting with arrangements. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Illinois for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale or Southern Illinois Symphony.
