James Hurley Myers

Hurley was born Sept. 28, 1940, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Nell Hurley and William Pinkney Myers. He graduated from Humes High School (Memphis) in 1958. In 1963, he earned a B.S. in biology from Memphis State (University of Memphis). In 1969, he graduated from the University of Tennessee School of Medical Science in Memphis, Tennessee, with a Ph.D. in physiology and biophysics. After completing a post-doctorate at Brookhaven National Lab in New York, he moved with his family to Carbondale, where he helped to found the SIU School of Medicine. Hurley was actively involved in research and teaching for almost 30 years. During that time, he took two sabbatical leaves: one to University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio and the other to University of Michigan at Ann Arbor where he continued to pursue his research interest. He had a love for teaching and continued to do so even after his retirement from the medical school. He was recognized as Outstanding Teacher of the Year for seven years at SIU School of Medicine and as a Teaching Fellow by Apple Computer.