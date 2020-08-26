× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTON CITY — James ‘Jim” Barker, 67, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

Jim was born June 4, 1952, in Herrin, the son of Leonard and Margaret (Worth) Barker.

He married the love of his life Deanna (Kunkel) on Aug. 29, 1975. They enjoyed 44 wonderful years together. She survives.

After graduating from Johnston City High School in 1971, he joined the apprenticeship program at Illinois Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, becoming a journeyman lineman. He worked outside construction for Henkel-McCoy, and Oil Field Electric, retiring from Ameren (CIPS) in 2017 after 30 years. He enjoyed many friendships with his co-workers.

He was a member of the IBEW and a former member of the Moose Club in West Frankfort. Jim was blessed with a son, Brandon Barker, and wife, Haleigh (Davis); three beautiful grandchildren, Gracie Lynn, Grady Lane, and Gryder Leigh. He loved them very much and was proud of his family and their accomplishments; and tried to attended ballgames, concerts, and other activities when his health allowed.